Indiana man charged with murder in I-94 shooting

A Gary man was charged with murder in connection with a shooting last summer on Interstate 94 near Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood.

Herman Yancey, 37, was arrested Friday and charged with one count of first-degree murder.

The backstory:

Yancey was identified as the suspect who shot and killed a man around 10 p.m. on June 7, 2024 in the northbound lanes of I-94 near 37th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Tywuan Donald by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No further information was provided.