Murder-suicide suspected in deaths of 9-year-old girl, father in Lake Villa

Police suspect that a 36-year-old man killed his 9-year-old daughter before taking his own life Thursday in northwest suburban Lake Villa.

Officers found the pair dead about 2:15 p.m. inside the man’s home in the 100 block of Briar Ridge Lane, according to Christopher Covelli, spokesman for the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.

Police visited the home after the girl’s mother told them her daughter had been reported absent from school, and that she couldn’t reach the father after the girl had spent the night at his home, Covelli said.

While autopsies have yet to be conducted, preliminary information suggests the man took his own life after killing his daughter, and police are investigating the incident as a murder-suicide, Covelli said.

"This is an incredibly tragic set of circumstances and our deepest condolences go out to the family of the child. I want to reassure the Lake Villa community that there is no evidence to suggest there is a threat to the public," Lake Villa Police Chief Craig Somerville said.

The incident remains under investigation, and autopsies have been scheduled to determine the causes of death.