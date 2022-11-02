Murder trial starts for man accused of shooting woman with BB gun, stabbing her to death

article

The murder trial started Monday for a 2019 fatal stabbing of a suburban woman.

Alonzo Campos Jr., 23, faces five counts of first-degree murder and four counts of home invasion.

Campos was charged in May 2019 after police responded to a report of shots fired at a Round Lake Beach home.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, Mariana Castro-Tellez, covered in blood.

Officers checked the victim for gunshot wounds, but instead, noticed an incision on the left side of her upper abdomen.

Castro-Tellez was pronounced dead at the scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

According to investigators, Campos entered the victims home and shot her several times with a BB gun before grabbing a kitchen knife and fatally stabbing her.

Campos fled the scene.

Campos was seen on several home surveillance videos, and a relative of the victim was able to identify him in surveillance images.

The relative of the victim also claimed that Campos and another person, who resided in the victim's home, had an ongoing dispute over a video game console, authorities said.

Campos allegedly had attempted to collect money for the video game console weeks prior to the murder, but was unsuccessful.

Campos has been held at the Lake County Jail since May 2019 on a $2 million bond.

The trial is expected to continue through the end of the week.