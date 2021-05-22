Murdered dance coach Verndell Smith honored in Chicago

article

A murdered dance coach was honored in Chicago on Saturday.

Verndell Smith, affectionately known as Vee, owned and operated Silent Threat Dance Studio on 75th Street in Grand Crossing.

He was shot dead at a Dunkin Donuts shop just doors away from his studio.

On Saturday, students and friends released balloons in his honor.

Smith's dance team has appeared in the Bud Billiken Parade for five years. He leaves behind a 10-year-old son, a family that loves him, and students whose lives he forever positively impacted.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP