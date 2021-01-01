Murders, shootings increased by more than 50 percent in 2020, overall crime down: police

The Chicago Police Department announced on Friday that for a fourth consecutive year, overall crime citywide has been reduced.

CPD says the department recovered 11,343 guns throughout Chicago in 2020 and gun arrests are at a 20-year-high. Police say 7,280 arrests were made for gun-related offenses in 2020.

Additionally, 350 homicide cases were cleared last year, the most since 2005.

Overall crime decreased by eight percent, which includes criminal complaints for murder, criminal sexual assault, robbery, aggravated battery, burglary, theft and motor vehicle theft. This compared to the same 12-month period in 2019. CPD says this reduction was led by a 27 percent reduction in theft, which is largely responsible for the overall decrease.

Murders and shootings have increased by more than 50 percent compared to the previous year.

Officials say this increase is largely tied to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 outbreak and civil unrest.

Four Chicago police officers lost their lives to COVID-19 in 2020, with 2,487 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout CPD. Chicago police officers have also faced a surge of violence, CPD says.

Shots fired at the police are up 558 percent since 2015. Officials say 79 officers were shot at in 2020, with 10 officers having been struck by bullets.

"This has been a year that has presented numerous challenges to law enforcement, and I am proud of the way Chicago police officers have risen to the occasion," said CPD Superintendent David O. Brown. "Our strategy moving forward will focus on improving all areas of the Department guided by five key pillars with the goal of improving public safety for every resident and visitor on every block throughout the city."

From January 2020 to December 2020, there were 769 murders. In 2019, there were 495. There were 4,033 shooting victims in 2020 compared to 2,598 shooting victims in 2019.