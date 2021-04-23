Mushrooms sold in Illinois recalled over potentially fatal illness

article

Mushrooms sold in Illinois are being recalled because they may be contaminated with a bacteria that can cause a potentially fatal illness.

Packages of enoki mushrooms sold by Golden Medal Mushroom Inc. of Los Angeles, California, may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to a statement by the Kane County Health Department.

Routine testing conducted on the product by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development revealed the presence of the bacterial illness.

The mushrooms were distributed in Illinois, California, and Texas through retail and food service channels.

The 7.05 ounce clear plastic and green packages were labeled with a description "Enoki Mushroom" and "Product of Korea." The UPC code located on the back of the package reads "809165582015" along with Golden Medal Mushroom Inc.'s name and address.

Distribution of the product has been suspended.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, an uncommon but potentially fatal disease that is most dangerous to people with weakened immune systems, such as infants, the elderly and people with HIV.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, according to the statement.

Consumers who purchased the 7.05 ouce packages are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions may contact the company at (213) 892-9966.

