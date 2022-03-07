Mysterious package located in Chicago's Ogilvie Transportation Center; multiple agencies respond

A mysterious package was located in Chicago's West Loop Monday afternoon.

The package was located at the Ogilvie Transportation Center.

Chicago Police responded to the 500 block of West Madison at approximately 4:04 p.m. for the call of a suspicious package inside of the train station.

The train station was evacuated, and no injuries were reported, police said.

A Canine is currently on the scene.

CTA buses have been rerouted, police said.

Traffic has been blocked off northbound on Canal from Madison, and Eastbound on Washington from Clinton to Canal.

The original story stated that the package was found at Union Station. Chicago Fire originally said it was Union Station, Chicago police later confirmed it was Ogilvie.

This is a breaking news story, stay with FOX 32 online and on-air for the latest developments in this story.

