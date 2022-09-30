Mystery behind holes in SUE the T. Rex's jaw solved?

Part of a mystery has been solved about SUE the T-Rex after decades of debate about why the dinosaur has holes in its head.

This has been closely studied by scientists at Chicago's Field Museum.

New research announced Friday says it was not a fungus-like bacterial infection that caused the golf ball sized holes in the back of the jaw.

However, the holes are consistent with bones getting injured, then healing before SUE died. The question remains how?

One hypothesis -- love bites.

Experts think SUE was a male and this was possibly courtship between two males.

But one fossil expert Jigmai O'Connor says "the ‘gay T. Rex’ hypothesis is fun, but I don’t think there’s enough evidence to support it one way or the other."