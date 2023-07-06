Video: Would-be robber storms into nail salon demanding money, but things did not go as planned

A man stormed into a nail salon with his hand in a bag, as if he had a weapon, and demanded money. The reaction from the customers and employees was not what he expected.

It happened at Nail First along Piedmont Road on Monday. There were plenty of people inside when the stranger walked in screaming at them to hand over their cash.

In surveillance video, the man can be heard yelling: "Everybody get down! Give me your money! Give me your money!"

His intimidation tactics did not seem to work. In fact, in the video, people seem to ignore him. One woman stood up and raised her hands. The thief then snatched her phone from her hand. The woman turned around and walked out the door.

The man continued to make demands, but when no one else paid any attention to him, he gave up and just walked out the door.

Lesa Barrow is a regular customer. She says the owner was initially scared, but did not react because he did not want his customers to worry.

"They come first, so that was his reaction, to calm everybody down, keep everybody relaxed," said Barrow.

Adair Martin was at a business nearby when he first saw the surveillance video. He says he is not sure if he would have been so calm.

"They let him scream and go around and that’s it. You have to be safe. If a guy says get on the floor, get on the floor," said Martin.

Atlanta Police say every situation is different, but in most cases, they suggest complying with demands for your valuables. They say it can be a dangerous situation, and you cannot be sure how far a robber may be willing to go.

Police say the man got away in a silver-colored sedan. This is a Crime Stoppers case, if anyone has any information, call the tip line, 404-577-TIPS, or online at StopCrimeAtl.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and there is a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.