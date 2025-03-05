Nancy O'Sullivan: Cook County girl vanished in 1974, police renew effort to solve case

The Brief Nancy O’Sullivan, a 15-year-old freshman at Homewood-Flossmoor High School, disappeared on March 7, 1974. The Homewood Police Department is using the 51st anniversary of her disappearance to seek new information. Authorities encourage anyone with knowledge of the case to come forward, even if they believe their information is minor.



This week marks 51 years since Nancy O’Sullivan, a teenager from south suburban Homewood, vanished without a trace.

Now, the Homewood Police Department is using the anniversary as an opportunity to generate new leads in a case that has remained unsolved for more than half a century.

What we know:

O’Sullivan was 15 years old when she was last seen on the evening of March 7, 1974, in the 1300 block of East 168th Place in South Holland. The street was where her family had previously lived, and she was visiting old friends and neighbors.

What happened after that remains a mystery.

"It hasn’t been ignored over the years," Homewood Police Chief Denise McGrath said. "There’s always been an interest within the department to find some resolution to it."

O’Sullivan was one of 11 children, and her family is still searching for answers.

"Makes you realize she was just a young kid who had her whole life in front of her," McGrath said. "Certainly, it’s difficult for any family not to have answers to what happened to someone they know and love and care about."

Dig deeper:

The case file includes photographs, school records, and the original police report, but little is known about O’Sullivan’s life, dreams, and goals—details that could help investigators understand more about her disappearance.

"We would want to talk to any friends or family or classmates," McGrath said. "Anybody who even saw her in passing. Anywhere around that time to learn more about her and where she might have ended up."

What's next:

O’Sullivan would be 66 years old today.

With advances in DNA and forensic technology, investigators hope that even small details could bring new breakthroughs.

"I think it’s possible that someone has some information that would be relevant," McGrath said. "And maybe it’s information they don’t realize is relevant. Or maybe they do realize it’s relevant and they have been hesitant to share over the years."

The Homewood Police Department has set up a dedicated email and tip line for anyone with information. Tips can be sent to Nancy1974@homewoodil.gov or called in at 708-206-3373.