Naomi Algarin: 14-year-old Chicago girl missing from West Side

Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to police, Naomi Algarin left her home in the 3700 block of West Diversey Avenue around 10 p.m. on December 4, 2022. She did not have her cellphone with her.

Algarin is described as a Hispanic girl with black hair and brown eyes. She's 4-foot-10 and weighs 95 pounds, police said.

Naomi Algarin | Chicago Police Department

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray v-neck shirt, gray sweatpants, and white and pink Nike gym shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-746-6554.