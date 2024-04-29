Expand / Collapse search

Chicago man, 2 minors arrested for stealing car in Naperville: police

By Maggie Duly
Published  April 29, 2024 9:35am CDT
Naperville
FOX 32 Chicago
article

John Bailey (Naperville Police Dept.)

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Chicago man and two juveniles were arrested Friday morning after they allegedly stole a car in Naperville.

Naperville police responded to the 1500 block of Westminster Drive at 5:53 a.m. after receiving reports of a suspicious person pulling on car door handles. 

When officers arrived, they found three people inside a vehicle. While officers were questioning them, they tried to run away, but they were eventually taken into custody. 

Police arrested 19-year-old John Bailey, of Chicago, and two minors. They were each charged with one felony count of burglary and multiple misdemeanors, according to police. 

There was no further information available.  