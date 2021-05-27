Naperville Central HS football team faces IHSA sanctions

The Illinois High School Association has penalized a suburban high school football team for violating transfer rules.

The Naperville Central High School team has been sanctioned for violations of its transfer bylaws.

The school district launched an investigation into transfer practices back in April and discovered multiple violations dating back to 2018. Some of the violations are failing to collect and maintain required transfer documentation in accordance with IHSA Bylaws 3.030 and 3.040.

The team must forfeit 17 wins from three prior seasons where ineligible players participated.