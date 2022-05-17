Naperville cops begin using bodycams

Police in a western suburb have finally been outfitted with body cameras.

Naperville officers began wearing the cameras on Tuesday. The department expects all officers to have them on by the end of next month.

One hundred and seventy-seven sworn Naperville police officers will wear the bodycams. The City Council approved the $2.26 million to make the purchase.

The cameras will always be on while officers are wearing them. Video is erased after 18 hours, unless manually saved.

In addition, the technology has a feature called the "Guardian Angel" — that’s where dispatch or supervisors can livestream an officer’s camera in real time.

Police Chief Jason Arres says there are certain instances when that feature will be used.

"A call where an officer goes on the air, basically an officer needs assistance call. Or for an officer who is on the air and not answering their status checks while on a call. It gives us the ability to get a live view to see what's going on. So again, if an officer calls for assistance, we'll have dispatch able to tap into that camera live and be able to tell responding units what he or she is dealing with to best help us respond. In critical incidents, there's a lot of planning that goes around that," Arres said.

The department says they will use the video for training, evidence, and areas where they may need to improve.