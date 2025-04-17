New details in Naperville crash: SUV struck another vehicle before plunging into pond

The Brief A woman driving a Ford Explorer ran a red light, collided with a Lexus, lost control, and plunged into a pond in Naperville on Wednesday morning. A landscaper rushed to her aid, keeping her afloat until first responders arrived; the SUV was partially submerged in about six feet of water. The driver was rescued safely and declined hospital transport; it's unclear if she will face any charges.



Illinois State Police have released more details about a crash in suburban Naperville that involved an SUV plunging into a pond on Wednesday.

The driver of the SUV, a woman, failed to stop at a traffic light, struck another vehicle, lost control, and veered into the pond, according to state police.

What we know:

The crash happened at 10 a.m. on Illinois Route 59 at Royal Worthington Drive in Naperville.

The woman, driving a Ford Explorer westbound, struck a Lexus heading northbound on Illinois Route 59, hitting the car on its front and passenger side.

State police said the SUV then lost control, left the roadway, and came to a stop in the pond.

The Lexus struck a concrete curb on the left shoulder, but its driver was not injured. No lane closures were reported.

Good Samaritan assists:

A landscaper working near the Whispering Lakes subdivision witnessed the crash and rushed into the water to help the trapped driver.

"She was panicking, she couldn't swim," said Battalion Chief Michael Obman, with the Plainfield Fire Protection District.

The Good Samaritan kept the woman afloat and held her head above water until first responders arrived.

When crews reached the scene, they found the SUV partially submerged in about six feet of water. The woman was rescued safely but later declined hospital transport.

What's next:

It is unclear whether she will face charges or citations in connection with the crash.