Naperville gun shop owner says city ban is driving him out of business

A Naperville gun shop owner says the city's ban on some high-powered rifles is driving him out of business.

Robert Bevis owns Law Weapons and Supply. He says there is no reason for the ban and is suing Naperville to lift the ban.

Part of the case has made it all the way to the United States Supreme Court.

Bevis said since Illinois already has its own ban, Naperville's ban is redundant.

He says since it went into effect, he has lost 70 percent of his business. He said he tried to work with city officials and has offered not to sell to anyone under 21 years old.

The Supreme Court has given Naperville until Monday to respond with more details about the ordinance.