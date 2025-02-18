Fire breaks out at Naperville home
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A fire erupted at a home in Naperville on Tuesday afternoon.
What we know:
SkyFOX captured footage of smoke billowing from the home around 4:10 p.m.
Authorities have not yet released details on possible injuries or the extent of the damage.
What's next:
FOX 32 has reached out to fire and police officials for more details. This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by SkyFOX.