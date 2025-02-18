Expand / Collapse search

Fire breaks out at Naperville home

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Updated  February 18, 2025 4:27pm CST
Naperville
FOX 32 Chicago

Fire reported at Naperville home

Smoke could be seen coming from a Naperville home Tuesday afternoon.

The Brief

    • A fire erupted at a home in Naperville on Tuesday afternoon.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A fire erupted at a home in Naperville on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

SkyFOX captured footage of smoke billowing from the home around 4:10 p.m.

Authorities have not yet released details on possible injuries or the extent of the damage.

What's next:

FOX 32 has reached out to fire and police officials for more details. This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by SkyFOX.

NapervilleNews