Fire breaks out at Naperville home

A fire erupted at a home in Naperville on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

SkyFOX captured footage of smoke billowing from the home around 4:10 p.m.

Authorities have not yet released details on possible injuries or the extent of the damage.

What's next:

FOX 32 has reached out to fire and police officials for more details. This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.