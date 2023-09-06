Naperville house catches fire after storm downs power line

A Naperville home caught on fire after storms knocked down a power line Wednesday morning in the south suburb.

Around 4:34 a.m., a tree fell outside a home in the 900 block of Anne Road and sheared a power line, causing it to lean against the home's aluminum siding, according to Naperville fire officials. The energized line cause multiple small fires in the walls of the home.

Two residents who were at the home at the time safely evacuated before crews arrived.

Crews turned off the power at the pole and firefighters used hose lines to contain the fire. The fire was deemed under control around 6 a.m. and crews stayed on the scene for half an hour to address hotspots.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is expected to have caused $20,000 in damages.