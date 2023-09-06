Severe weather prompts ground stop at Chicago airports, leaves thousands without power

The ground stop issued for Chicago airports by the FAA Wednesday morning as severe weather swept through the area has ended.

Flights bound for O'Hare were halted through 8:30 a.m., while Midway's ground stop was extended through 10 a.m.

Only a handful of flights were canceled.

United customers were affected by a nationwide ground stop Tuesday, as the airline dealt with equipment failure.

Over 3,000 ComEd customers lost power in the Chicago area due to storms. Power was restored to over half of those customers by 10 a.m.

The Flash Flood Warning issued for Cook County and Will County until 9:45 a.m. has since expired.