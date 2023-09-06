Expand / Collapse search

Severe weather prompts ground stop at Chicago airports, leaves thousands without power

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
O'Hare International Airport
FOX 32 Chicago

Heavy rains hammer Chicago area, knock out power for thousands

Early morning downpours have made for a stressful commute with residents south of Chicago getting hit the hardest.

CHICAGO - The ground stop issued for Chicago airports by the FAA Wednesday morning as severe weather swept through the area has ended. 

Flights bound for O'Hare were halted through 8:30 a.m., while Midway's ground stop was extended through 10 a.m. 

Only a handful of flights were canceled.

United customers were affected by a nationwide ground stop Tuesday, as the airline dealt with equipment failure.

Aviation expert weighs in on United's nationwide ground stop

United Airlines has resumed its flights after experiencing a nationwide ground stop on Tuesday, citing a systemwide issue that affected passengers, flight crews, baggage handling, and connecting flights.

Over 3,000 ComEd customers lost power in the Chicago area due to storms. Power was restored to over half of those customers by 10 a.m.

The Flash Flood Warning issued for Cook County and Will County until 9:45 a.m. has since expired.