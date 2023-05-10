Naperville house fire causes $250K in damages

A house fire in Chicago's west suburbs caused $250,000 in damages on Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 8 a.m., black smoke was reported coming from the roof of a single-family home in the 800 block of Cardiff Road in west suburban Naperville.

The Naperville Fire Department responded to the scene and began searching for potential victims while battling the blaze.

Fire officials say all residents of the home were safe and that the blaze had completely burned through the floor in some areas of the residence.

Around 8:30 a.m., the fire was deemed under control.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Officials say the home is now uninhabitable after the fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damages.

Naperville, a city of about 145,000 residents, is located 28 miles west of Chicago.