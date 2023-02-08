Naperville house fire causes $150K in damages

No one was injured after a single-family home in Naperville caught fire Tuesday night.

The Naperville Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of Needham Road just after 8 p.m. when the residents came home and found their entire house filled with smoke.

Fire personnel ensured all residents were out of the home when they arrived on scene.

They found the house was filled with smoker and the back of the home was on fire. It was deemed under control by 8:43 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

There were no injuries to any firefighters as they worked to put out the fire.

Fore investigators say the building is uninhabitable. The blaze is estimated to have caused $150,000 in damages