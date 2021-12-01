Naperville man, 29, charged with burglaries in western suburb

A Naperville man is being held on $150,000 bond for allegedly burglarizing two west suburban homes.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Naperville police responded to a home in Wintergreen Circle for a report of a home invader.

Officers at the scene say they found the home’s living room ransacked.

Not long after, officers responded to Wildflower Circle for a report of an attached garage burglary.

Then, around 5:15 a.m., a homeowner on Boneset Circle called police to report his garage door was open and that he saw a man inside his vehicle parked on the driveway.

As officers were investing, they noticed motion sensor lights were activated nearby and found 29-year-old Raul Romero allegedly hiding in a backyard. He was taken into custody.

Later that morning, the Naperville Police Department says they received calls for five additional car burglaries.

Police say Romero broke into two homes and one vehicle, and tried breaking into five other homes.

Raul Romero | DuPage County state's attorney's office

During the investigation, officers found items scattered throughout the neighborhood, such as a coffee maker, credit cards and an Xbox 360.

"The type of behavior alleged in this case can have a devastating impact not just on the victims, but also on the entire community," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said. "A home is a family’s sanctuary and when a crime such as is alleged in this case occurs, it can leave every household in the community shaken to the core, wondering if they are next."

Romero is charged with two counts of residential burglary, five counts of attempted residential burglary and one count of burglary.

Romero is next due in court on Dec. 30.