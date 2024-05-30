Naperville man broke into vehicle, stole garage door opener and burglarized home: police

article

A Naperville man is accused of breaking into another person's home earlier this week.

Connor S. Cichy, 19, has been charged with residential burglary and burglary.

At about 1:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Naperville police officers responded to the 2600 block of Blakely Lane for a report of a residential burglary.

Residents told responding officers that they heard noises downstairs and went to investigate. At that time, they found the garage service door partially open and a key fob missing from the mudroom.

While investigating, police determined that someone had broken into a vehicle in the driveway, taken the garage door opener from inside and used it to open the garage. The offender entered the home through the garage service door and stole keys from the mudroom.

Officers were able to locate a person of interest who was walking nearby, later identified as Cichy. Additionally, they found burglary tools and burglary proceeds on his person and he was arrested and charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available by police.