Naperville man charged after allegedly stabbing ex-wife to death during argument: police

A Naperville man was charged on Sunday after allegedly stabbing his ex-wife to death over the weekend.

Zokir S. Kudratov, 55, faces two counts of first-degree murder.

On Saturday, Kudratov was at his home in the 2500 block of Saddlebrook Drive when an argument ensued between him and his ex-wife, who lived at the same home but on a different floor, police said.

During the argument, Kudratov allegedly stabbed his ex-wife numerous times with a knife he had on him.

Police and fire officials arrived shortly after the stabbing, and the victim was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Kudratov was taken into custody and charged accordingly.

"First and foremost, the entire Naperville Police Department sends our sincere condolences to the victim's family," said Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres. "To say these incidents are some of the most challenging and heartbreaking in policing is an understatement. I commend our officers and investigators for their professionalism and diligence throughout this tragic situation. Thank you as well to the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office for their assistance and guidance during this incident."

Kudratov is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday.