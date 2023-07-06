Naperville man charged in fatal hit-and-run crash involving bicyclist on Fourth of July

A Naperville man is accused of fleeing the scene after fatally striking a bicyclist with his vehicle on the Fourth of July.

Around 10:49 p.m., West Chicago police responded to a hit-and-run near Joliet and Wilson streets. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 40-year-old Renato Vargas-Gutierrez in a grassy area with his bicycle partially underneath him. He was unconscious and not breathing, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Four minutes later, prosecutors say 26-year-old John Gray was taken into custody near the area of Stevens Court and Continental Drive.

John Gray | Provided

An investigation revealed that Vargas-Gutierrez was riding his bicycle southbound on Joliet Street when he was struck by Gray's vehicle, who was also heading southbound.

Gray fled the scene after the incident, prosecutors said.

"It is alleged that after striking Mr. Vargas-Gutierrez with his vehicle, instead of contacting authorities or remaining at the scene to aid his victim, Mr. Gray fled," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "I offer my sincerest condolences to Renato’s family and friends on their loss and wish them strength as they continue their lives without the love and friendship they once enjoyed with Renato."

Gray has been charged with one felony count of Failure to Report an Accident Involving Death. His bond was set at $500,000.

If convicted, Berlin says he faces up to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Gray is next due in court on Aug. 3.