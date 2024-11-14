Naperville man sentenced for drug-induced homicide in Aurora death

The Brief Samuel Nesnidal, 27, was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to drug-induced homicide in the death of 23-year-old Austin Bank from Aurora. Bank died from fentanyl and ketamine intoxication after Nesnidal allegedly delivered the drugs to him in 2020. Nesnidal must serve at least 75% of his sentence, receive credit for two days already served, and pay $20,034.70 in restitution to Bank’s family.



A 27-year-old Naperville man was sentenced Thursday to six years in prison for drug-induced homicide in the 2020 death of an Aurora man.

Samuel Nesnidal pleaded guilty to the Class X felony on May 6, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Nesnidal delivered ketamine to 23-year-old Austin Bank, who ingested the substance and was found dead the next day.

Pictured is Samuel M. Nesnidal, 27.

An autopsy and toxicology analysis that was conducted on Bank revealed he died from fentanyl and ketamine intoxication.

Nesnidal is required to serve at least 75% of his sentence, though he received credit for two days already served in the Kane County Jail. He was also ordered to pay $20,034.70 in restitution to the victim's family.

"This case underscores the critical role that drug-induced homicide charges play in combating the devastating impact of illicit drug sales. It ensures that those who knowingly distribute dangerous substances are held accountable for their actions, instead of continuing to prey on vulnerable individuals struggling with addiction," said Kane County State's Attorney Kelly Orland. "We are committed to using every tool at our disposal to bring justice to families affected by these tragic losses. My thanks to the Aurora Police Department for their thorough investigation and commitment to seeking justice for the victim and his loved ones."