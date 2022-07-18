Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico will not seek reelection

The mayor of Naperville announced Monday he will not be seeking reelection.

Steve Chirico made the announcement on Facebook, saying it's time for someone else to lead. He's been mayor since 2015.

FOX 32 Chicago talked to Chirico days ago about the plan to ban the sale of assault weapons in Naperville.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"We're making a distinction between these types of weapons that have been used very consistently in these mass shootings, and weapons that are used for sport or self-defense," Chirico said.

That vote comes up Tuesday.

Mayor Chirico says he plans to serve out his second term, which ends in 2023.