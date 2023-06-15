The Naperville Police Department has issued a scam alert following reports of residents receiving phone calls demanding gift cards.

According to the warning which was posted on social media, cops say the scammer disguises themselves as a police officer and falsely claims that the resident has an arrest warrant. To supposedly clear the warrant, the scammer demands payment in the form of gift cards.

Despite the caller ID displaying 'Naperville Police Department,' officials say this is a fraud.

Naperville police say they will never demand payment over the phone or ask for personal information without prior solicitation.

Residents are advised to verify the authenticity of anyone claiming to be a police officer by contacting the Naperville Police Department.