Naperville police investigate armed robbery

Two people were robbed at gunpoint in Naperville Saturday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of W. Ogden Avenue at approximately 9:08 p.m.

A male suspect wearing a mask approached two people and took their cash and cell phones while armed with a handgun before speeding off in a dark-colored SUV.

No one was injured during this incident.

The suspect wore black pants, a black shirt, and a mask.

If anyone has information regarding this crime, they are encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.