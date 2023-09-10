Expand / Collapse search

Naperville police investigate armed robbery

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Naperville
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Two people were robbed at gunpoint in Naperville Saturday night, according to police. 

Officers responded to the 1500 block of W. Ogden Avenue at approximately 9:08 p.m. 

A male suspect wearing a mask approached two people and took their cash and cell phones while armed with a handgun before speeding off in a dark-colored SUV. 

No one was injured during this incident. 

The suspect wore black pants, a black shirt, and a mask.

If anyone has information regarding this crime, they are encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.