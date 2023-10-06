Naperville police seek additional officers to address backlog of revoked FOID cards
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville police are looking for help dealing with revoked FOID cards.
Currently, there are more than 700 revoked cards tied to the western suburb.
The Chicago Tribune reports the city of Naperville has six officers working on confiscating the revoked cards, but there's still a big backlog. To help with this, the city is looking to hire two additional officers.
The final decision on the request will be made next week.