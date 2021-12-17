Naperville police search for man accused of making lewd remarks to juvenile

article

Naperville Police are investigating a report of a man making lewd remarks to a juvenile Thursday afternoon.

According to police, a juvenile was walking in the area of Chinaberry Lane and Ashwood Road at about 3 p.m. when a man in a black SUV made lewd remarks to the juvenile.

The juvenile ran from the suspect. The suspect then drove from the area in an unknown direction, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man between 20 and 30 years of age with short brown hair.

He was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a zipper front, and driving a black newer-model SUV with tinted windows.

Anyone who has information about this incident, or who witnesses someone matching the suspect’s description is asked to call Naperville Police at (630) 420-6665 and ask for the Investigations Division.