Naperville shooting prompts school lockdowns, shelter-in-place order

Residents in suburban Naperville were asked to shelter in place and several schools were placed on lockdown following a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

About 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot victim at a home in the 2500 block of Leach Drive, according to a statement from Naperville police.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police said the gunmen fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. Investigators do not believe the shooting was a random act.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6665.