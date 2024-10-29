Naperville shooting: 1 in custody after man wounded outside apartment
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - An 18-year-old man was taken into custody after a shooting outside an apartment Monday night in Naperville.
Around 8:50 p.m., Naperville police responded to a report of a shooting outside an apartment in the 100 block of Testa Drive. They found an 18-year-old man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.
Paramedics took the victim, who is from Naperville, to a local hospital where he is being treated for his injury that police said does not appear life-threatening.
Officers set up a perimeter around the scene of the shooting and found an 18-year-old person of interest whom they took into custody.
Police said the two men knew each other and the shooting was not a "random act."
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Naperville police at (630) 548-2955.