Naperville soldier welcomed home from Korea

One young soldier got quite a surprise and honor as he returned home to the suburbs on Tuesday.

"Operation Welcome You Home" greeted U.S. Army veteran Matthew Onderwater when he arrived in Naperville.

Onderwater was returning from Korea where he served for 10 months.

Veterans were there to surprise him as well. They came alongside his family, which he clearly missed while he was away.

"It also taught me to be precious of memories and stuff and the families, because I was like 7,000 miles away from them for a long time," said Onderwater.

Onderwater says he joined the Army to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, who served in World War II.