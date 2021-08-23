Naperville teachers reach tentative deal to avoid strike

High school teachers in Naperville have reached a tentative agreement with the school board.

The deal between the Naperville Unit Education Association and District 203 was announced Monday night.

The teachers had set a strike date for Wednesday. They were negotiating over pay and a family leave plan.

"When you’re asked to do more, you want to be paid more, like any job," said English teacher Mike Pearson.

Details of the agreement will not be released until after the teachers vote on it.

Christine Bell has been a teacher for 27 years. She said the workload has definitely increased and students are needing more personalized instruction plans.

"We’re no longer just the classroom teacher — counseling, working with kids, at times we’re mother and father because they don’t have those people at home," Bell said.