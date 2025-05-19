Naperville 'teen takeover': Police respond to large gatherings, issue citations and arrest two

The Brief Police responded to two large gatherings over the weekend involving disorderly conduct and unlawful behavior. A 15-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man were arrested in connection with separate incidents. The events come as cities like Chicago also see a rise in teen-organized gatherings with safety concerns.



Naperville police responded to two large gatherings over the weekend that resulted in several citations and two arrests, highlighting growing concerns around disruptive meet-ups as summer nears.

What we know:

On Friday night, a crowd of up to 200 teens and young adults gathered in downtown Naperville, where officers reported disruptive behavior and multiple ordinance violations.

Police arrested a 15-year-old girl from Aurora on three felony counts of aggravated battery to a police officer. She also faces misdemeanor charges for resisting arrest, littering and obstruction.

The second incident unfolded Saturday night on the northeast side of Naperville, where around 100 individuals gathered. Police say some participants drove recklessly and lit off fireworks. Officers issued several citations during the event, and a 20-year-old man from McHenry was arrested the following day after an investigation linked him to crimes committed during the gathering. He is charged with reckless driving, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property, and mob action.

Big picture view:

These gatherings mirror similar "teen takeover" incidents that have occurred in other cities, including one in downtown Chicago this past March where an 18-year-old was stabbed and a 15-year-old was grazed by gunfire.

Police noted these events are often planned on social media and happen suddenly.

What's next:

The Naperville Police Department said it will increase its presence in downtown and other high-traffic areas to deter unlawful behavior.

Police encouraged residents to report any criminal or suspicious activity and urged parents and guardians to talk to teens about avoiding large, unsanctioned gatherings.