Trio uses stolen car to ram into Naperville Apple Store, then steals electronics: police

Three suspects used a stolen car to ram into a suburban Apple Store early Monday morning before fleeing the scene with merchandise, according to police.

Around 6:05 a.m., Naperville police were notified of the incident at the Apple Store located at 120 W. Jefferson Ave.

Police say around 5:56 a.m., three suspects used a Hyundai Elantra reported stolen out of Lisle to commit the crime. The trio slammed into the store, took an undisclosed number of electronic devices, and were gone in just minutes.

The suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV before police arrived.

Nobody is in custody, police said. The investigation is ongoing.