Naperville vape shop robbery: Woman, 4 teens allegedly steal $4K in merchandise

A Bartlett woman and four teenage boys are accused of robbing a Naperville vape shop on Wednesday.

Around 8 p.m., prosecutors say the teens entered the Smoke Area Vape Shop located at 1570 W. Ogden Avenue and jumped over the counter to begin filling up bags with merchandise. The items totaled $4,400.

When the clerk attempted to intervene, one of the teens threw a bottle of vape syrup at him.

The teens then left the store and got into a vehicle being driven by 18-year-old Kelis Kirkland, according to prosecutors. Five minutes later, their vehicle was pulled over near River Road and W. Jefferson Avenue, where they were all taken into custody.

Inside the car, police found three backpacks filled with vape merchandise from the shop.

Kelis Kirkland

"The allegations that Ms. Kirkland and four juveniles drove to Naperville and violently robbed approximately $4,400 worth of merchandise from a small business are extremely alarming," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "The quick apprehension of the suspects in this case is a testament to the commitment and professionalism of the Naperville Police Department and should serve as a reminder to anyone thinking of committing a crime in DuPage County that if you do, you will be arrested, charged and prosecuted."

Kirkland was charged with robbery and released from custody. She's due back in court on Jan. 29.

The teenagers were charged with robbery, burglary, and retail theft. Three of them will remain detained until at least their next court appearance, which is set for Jan. 16. The other boy was released to the custody of his family on home detention. He's due back in court on Feb. 22.