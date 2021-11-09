Naperville woman creates art by mouth

A Naperville artist is being honored for her incredible artwork and the way she creates it.

Mariam Pare paints by mouth.

When she was 20-years-old, she had a spinal cord injury and was paralyzed from the waist down.

Pare retaught herself to paint and now her stunning work is going to be featured through a holiday card and calendar series by a group called Mouth and Foot Painting Artists.

"I think that I paint the same as I would have painted if I would have painted by hand," Pare said. "Because I truly believe the art comes from somewhere within and it's not so much the limb you create it with."

You can buy Pare's artwork, and others, on the Mouth and Foot Painting Artists website.

