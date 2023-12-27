Naperville woman stabbed young children she was babysitting multiple times: prosecutors

A 51-year-old Naperville woman has been charged with attempted first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing two young girls she was babysitting last month.

On Nov. 17, Lisle police responded to a home on Matson Lane for a report of a suicide attempt. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered one child sitting in a bathroom covered in blood and the other girl sitting on the kitchen floor, also covered in blood.

Officers also found the female suspect near the vanity in the same bathroom as the child. Her clothing was soaked in blood, according to prosecutors.

The children were immediately taken to an area hospital for treatment and later transferred to Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago.

Prosecutors say the female suspect, who was unresponsive to any questions or commands, was also taken to a hospital for treatment. She was identified as Jennifer Kouchoukos.

According to prosecutors, Kouchoukos was babysitting the girls – ages 4 and 1 – when she stabbed both children multiple times in their back and chest areas. At the scene, officers located multiple knives stained with blood, an empty bottle of wine, and a nearly empty bottom of rum.

On Dec. 26, Kouchoukos was released from the hospital and taken to the DuPage County Jail.

"This is an extremely disturbing case for all those involved," DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin said. "We are all very grateful that the injuries sustained by the young girls in this case were not life threatening and that they both appear to be on the road to recovery."

Kouchoukos appeared in court on Wednesday morning and was denied pre-trial release. She's been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery to a child under 13, and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Jennifer Kouchoukos

"What a horrific incident our officers were faced with, I cannot praise them enough," Lisle Chief of Police Kevin Licko said. "Once they knew there were injured children inside, the officers rushed into the house without hesitation. I commend them for executing their job skillfully and professionally."

Additionally, the state on Wednesday filed a motion for a psychiatric evaluation of Kouchoukos. She's due back in court on Jan. 12.