Naperville's Sarah Rodriguez places 2nd in women's division at Nathan's Hot Dog Eating contest

Sarah Rodriguez of Naperville put on an incredible show at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating contest on Coney Island Sunday.

Rodriguez placed second in the women's division, eating 24 hot dogs and their buns in 10 minutes. The women's first place winner, Michelle Lesco, ate almost 31 hot dogs. The men's winner, Nathan Chestnut, ate 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. Sarah's husband, Juan Rodriguez, also competed.

On Friday, before the contest, Rodriguez shared some of her secrets with FOX 32 News. She usually eats her last meal around 3 p.m. on the day before the contest, and then only eats jelly-like power supplements to keep her strength up.

"We won't actually put any food into our systems until the morning of the contest," she said.

She said afterwards, she lets nature take it's course.

"When the contest is over, you take a photo, you shake a hand, and you put your hands on your knees and your body makes that decision for you."

