Expand / Collapse search

Naperville's Sarah Rodriguez places 2nd in women's division at Nathan's Hot Dog Eating contest

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Naperville
FOX 32 Chicago

Naperville couple to compete in prolific hot dog eating championship

Elite competitive eater Sarah Rodriguez joins Good Day Chicago to talk about taking on Joey Chestnut and others in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Sarah Rodriguez of Naperville put on an incredible show at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating contest on Coney Island Sunday.

Rodriguez placed second in the women's division, eating 24 hot dogs and their buns in 10 minutes. The women's first place winner, Michelle Lesco, ate almost 31 hot dogs. The men's winner, Nathan Chestnut, ate 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. Sarah's husband, Juan Rodriguez, also competed.

On Friday, before the contest, Rodriguez shared some of her secrets with FOX 32 News. She usually eats her last meal around 3 p.m. on the day before the contest, and then only eats jelly-like power supplements to keep her strength up. 

"We won't actually put any food into our systems until the morning of the contest," she said.

She said afterwards, she lets nature take it's course.

"When the contest is over, you take a photo, you shake a hand, and you put your hands on your knees and your body makes that decision for you."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Hot dog vendor from 1945 World Series recalls Cubs vs. Tigers games

The last time the Cubs were in the World Series, 101 year old Irene Mooney of Tinley Park was selling hot dogs in the bleachers. What does she remember about the game?