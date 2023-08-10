Narcan boxes installed across Evanston to combat opioid overdoses

The city of Evanston is launching a new chapter in its fight against opioid overdoses.

Emergency naloxone boxes are being installed across the city. These boxes contain kits, each equipped with two doses of naloxone nasal spray and instructions on proper administration.

Naloxone – also known as Narcan – is a life-saving medication that blocks the effects of an opioid overdose.

The boxes will be located at community centers and the main library.