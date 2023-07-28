Narcan dispensers installed on Chicago sidewalks to combat opioid deaths

Life-saving medication could be as close as the nearest newspaper stand. This, as the Medical Examiner's office reports opioid deaths in Cook County are at an all-time high.

Naloxone dispensers are being installed on Chicago sidewalks as part of an effort to reduce overdose deaths from opioids and give people another chance of getting clean.

State Representative La Shawn Ford joined other anti-drug groups on the West Side Friday to announce the dispensers and show support for overdose prevention sites.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"When you have a tool, a medicine that actually saves lives, I mean I love doctors but this tool is more powerful than anything that we know that could save a life. Narcan naloxone will save a life," said Ford.

Naloxone can reverse an opioid overdose, but only if it's given in time.