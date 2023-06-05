Narcan vending machine installed at Elk Grove Village Police Department

In an effort to combat the opioid crisis and save lives, the Elk Grove Village Police Department has unveiled a new Narcan vending machine.

The machine will provide free doses of the overdose-reversing medication to the public 24/7.

By making Narcan readily available, the Elk Grove Village Police Department aims to prevent overdose-related deaths and provide essential support to those battling opioid addiction.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

In addition to the Narcan vending machine, Elk Grove Village officials have recently announced the expansion of the 'Elk Grove Village Cares' program. Launched in 2018, the initiative has been at the forefront of tackling opioid addiction in the community.

Thanks to a substantial increase of half a million dollars in federal funds, 'Elk Grove Village Cares' will now extend its services to high school students.