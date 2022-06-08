Nariya Mabry: 9-year-old girl missing from Chicago's Southwest Side

article

A 9-year-old girl has been reported missing from Chicago's Southwest Side.

Nariya Mabry was last seen Tuesday in the 4500 block of South Lawler Avenue.

Nariya is described as a Black female, about 5'4" and 80 pounds.

She has brown eyes and brown hair, and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue shorts and black gym shoes. She was also carrying a pink backpack.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

If seen, you are asked to contact 911 or SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.