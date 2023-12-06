NASCAR, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois bring holiday cheer to Comer Children's Hospital

NASCAR and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois brought some holiday cheer to Comer Children's Hospital!

The companies visited the hospital on Wednesday, donating a special $20,000 holiday check to be distributed among the UChicago Medicine health system.

It is the largest of six total hospital donations from the two companies just this holiday season. Kids and staff also received official NASCAR Chicago Street Race toy cars and NASCAR activity books.

Tickets for the 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race went on sale Wednesday.

Two-day general admission tickets start at $269. Anyone under 12 will get in free on Saturday, but it's $45 for Sunday's events.

The race returns on July 6 and July 7.