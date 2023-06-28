NASCAR's Bubba Wallace throws Chicago block party ahead of street race

On the South Side Wednesday, a big-name driver hosted a block party as Chicago gears up for the NASCAR street race this weekend.

From kids playing cornhole to basketball, there was a lot of excitement. Vendors and delicious food added to the festive atmosphere. But the special highlight was the presence of NASCAR racer Bubba Wallace.

Another incredible aspect of the block party was a simulation which showed young people how NASCAR crews change out tires, giving them a glimpse into the process they'll witness this weekend. Show cars were also on display.

Wallace expressed his excitement about being in Chicago and the significance of the number 23, which he carries on his car.

"There's a lot of people rooting for the 23 car out there across the globe, and that's really cool. So to be here and in Chicago where I know 23 has massive significance, it's just cool to be carrying the number and colors," he said.

A lot of young people who attended the block party may not have the means to go to the NASCAR event this weekend, but

The Washington Park block party provided a lot of young people with a taste of the NASCAR experience. The event was free and open to the public, and continued until 9 p.m.