NASCAR Chicago Street Race on pause for 2026, may return in 2027

The Brief NASCAR announced it will pause the Chicago Street Race in 2026, aiming to return in 2027. The race has drawn tens of thousands downtown each year since 2023. Officials say the pause is in response to feedback from residents and city leaders.



The NASCAR Chicago Street Race will not take place next year, as officials announced a pause following its initial three-year run.

What we know:

In a statement, NASCAR said it plans to "hit pause in 2026 to allow NASCAR to be responsive to residents’ and elected officials’ feedback."

The organization said it hopes to develop a plan for the event’s return in 2027.

The backstory:

The decision comes after Shane van Gisbergen completed a sweep on the Chicago Street Course earlier this month, winning the NASCAR Cup Series race on the tricky downtown circuit.

It was van Gisbergen's second victory of the season and his third career Cup win. The Trackhouse Racing driver also won in Chicago in 2023, becoming the first driver to take his Cup Series debut since Johnny Rutherford in the second qualifying race at Daytona in 1963.

The two-day event attracted tens of thousands downtown. Last year’s race brought more than 50,000 attendees, with turnout this year believed to be similar.

Under former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the city entered a three-year agreement with NASCAR to host the race, with an option for a two-year extension.

What they're saying:

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd Ward) acknowledged the race’s economic impact but noted it also brought noise, disruption, and road closures to the city’s downtown.

Mayor Brandon Johnson has expressed openness to NASCAR returning, though he suggested a different weekend than the Fourth of July in the future.

"We appreciate NASCAR's dedication to the City of Chicago and their commitment to continuing their community engagement efforts, particularly their support of STEM education for our city's young people. We look forward to resuming discussions around a potential return of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race in 2027," Johnson's office said in a statement.

Ald. Bill Conway (34th Ward) statement

"It’s disappointing that negotiators haven’t been able to move this event off the July 4th weekend—especially given how NASCAR has provided Chicago the opportunity to shine on the world stage.

"Over the past two years, NASCAR has made meaningful efforts to reduce disruptions for residents and businesses along the race route, streamline setup and takedown, and maintain open lines of communication with our community.

"I hope parties return to the table with a commitment to making this event work even better for Chicago, both logistically and financially."

NASCAR statement

"Following a successful three years, the NASCAR Chicago Street Race will hit pause in 2026 to allow NASCAR to be responsive to residents’ and elected officials’ feedback. We will continue to work together toward a new potential date and develop a plan to further optimize operational efficiencies with the goal of the event’s return in 2027."