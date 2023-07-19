NASCAR Chicago Street Race rakes in millions

Chicago's inaugural NASCAR Street Race brought thousands of people to the city, filling up hotels and kick-starting a flourishing weekend for the area's economy.

The city's tourism bureau, Choose Chicago, says area hotels reached an 80% occupancy rate over the weekend proceeding 4th of July thanks to NASCAR and USA Volleyball.

Hotel revenue totaled $27.2 million over Friday, Saturday and Sunday night after over nearly 190,000 rooms were occupied.

Revenue from hotels yielded $1.7 million in state taxes and $3 million in local taxes totaling $4.7 million.

Chicago hotels reached the highest revenue totals for the weekend prior to 4th of July since 2015 – when the Grateful Dead sold out Soldier Field for three straight nights.

Choose Chicago says direct comparison to past performance is difficult as varying factors are at play. The tourist information center will be conducting an economic impact analysis of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race in the coming weeks.