GBI: Missing 13-year-old Georgia girl found in Illinois

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say a teenager who disappeared on Tuesday has been found safely in Illinois.

Officials say that 13-year-old Natasha Brown had last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday at her home in the area of Violet Street in Cochran, Georgia.

According to investigators, Natasha told her family she was going for a walk and then disappeared.

Saturday morning, the GBI says they were contacted by law enforcement in Springfield, Illinois saying that Brown had been found and is safe.

An investigation into Brown's disappearance remains ongoing.

